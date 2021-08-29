Daily Weather Forecast For Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
