Daily Weather Forecast For Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
