Orangeburg, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Orangeburg

Orangeburg Journal
 5 days ago

ORANGEBURG, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0bgLM56B00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

With Orangeburg Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

