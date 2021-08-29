Cancel
Klamath Falls, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Klamath Falls

Posted by 
Klamath Falls News Beat
Klamath Falls News Beat
 5 days ago

KLAMATH FALLS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0bgLM4DS00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Patchy smoke then haze during the day; while haze then patchy smoke overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Klamath Falls News Beat

Klamath Falls News Beat

Klamath Falls, OR
