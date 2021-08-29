4-Day Weather Forecast For Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 94 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 24 mph



Monday, August 30 Patchy smoke then haze during the day; while haze then patchy smoke overnight High 87 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 28 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.