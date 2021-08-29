Port Huron Weather Forecast

PORT HURON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 88 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



