Port Huron Weather Forecast
PORT HURON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
