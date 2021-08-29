Wenatchee Daily Weather Forecast
WENATCHEE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
