Sandusky, OH

Sandusky Weather Forecast

Sandusky Journal
 5 days ago

SANDUSKY, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32t1DD_0bgLLzy300

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

With Sandusky Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

