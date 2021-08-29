Sandusky Weather Forecast
SANDUSKY, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0