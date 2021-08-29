Daily Weather Forecast For Cullman

CULLMAN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 69 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 31 Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



