Daily Weather Forecast For Cullman
CULLMAN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
