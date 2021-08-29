Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, VT

Burlington Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Burlington Journal
Burlington Journal
 5 days ago

BURLINGTON, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0bgLLtfh00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 71 °F
    • 13 to 16 mph wind

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Burlington Journal

Burlington Journal

Burlington, VT
29
Followers
200
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Burlington Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy