Burlington Weather Forecast
BURLINGTON, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 71 °F
- 13 to 16 mph wind
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
