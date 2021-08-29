Burlington Weather Forecast

BURLINGTON, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 71 °F 13 to 16 mph wind



Monday, August 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 57 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



