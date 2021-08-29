Daily Weather Forecast For Wheeling
WHEELING, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 30
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
