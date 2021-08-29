Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheeling, WV

Daily Weather Forecast For Wheeling

Posted by 
Wheeling News Flash
Wheeling News Flash
 5 days ago

WHEELING, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bgLLruF00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Wheeling News Flash

Wheeling News Flash

Wheeling, WV
60
Followers
207
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wheeling News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wheeling, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wv#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy