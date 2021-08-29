Daily Weather Forecast For Wheeling

WHEELING, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 91 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, August 30 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 75 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



