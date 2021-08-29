Cancel
Paso Robles, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Paso Robles

Paso Robles Dispatch
 5 days ago

(PASO ROBLES, CA) A sunny Sunday is here for Paso Robles, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Paso Robles:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bgLLq1W00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

