Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland, MD

Cumberland Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Cumberland News Beat
Cumberland News Beat
 5 days ago

CUMBERLAND, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bgLLmjq00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Cumberland News Beat

Cumberland News Beat

Cumberland, MD
100
Followers
171
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cumberland News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chance, MD
City
Cumberland, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Md#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy