Cumberland Daily Weather Forecast
CUMBERLAND, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
