Cumberland Daily Weather Forecast

CUMBERLAND, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 83 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



