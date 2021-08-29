Cancel
Marion, IN

Weather Forecast For Marion

Marion Voice
 5 days ago

MARION, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0bgLLlr700

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marion Voice

With Marion Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

