Weather Forecast For Marion
MARION, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
