Auburn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
AUBURN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 69 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 63 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
