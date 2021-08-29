Cancel
Auburn, CA

Auburn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Auburn Updates
Auburn Updates
 5 days ago

AUBURN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bgLLiCw00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 63 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Auburn Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

