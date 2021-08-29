Auburn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

AUBURN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 69 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Monday, August 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 63 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.