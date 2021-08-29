Cancel
Danville, IL

A rainy Sunday in Danville — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Danville Times
Danville Times
 5 days ago

(DANVILLE, IL) Sunday is set to be rainy in Danville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Danville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bgLLhKD00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Danville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

