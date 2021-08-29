Daily Weather Forecast For Hilo

HILO, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Scattered Rain Showers High 81 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Monday, August 30 Scattered Rain Showers High 82 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Scattered Rain Showers High 82 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Scattered Rain Showers High 81 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.