Hilo, HI

Daily Weather Forecast For Hilo

Posted by 
Hilo Today
Hilo Today
 5 days ago

HILO, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bgLLgRU00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 81 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

