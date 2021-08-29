Daily Weather Forecast For Sherman
SHERMAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
