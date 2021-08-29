Tupelo Weather Forecast

TUPELO, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 92 °F, low 74 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, August 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 35 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 70 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.