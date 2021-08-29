Tupelo Weather Forecast
TUPELO, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 70 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
