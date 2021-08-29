Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tupelo, MS

Tupelo Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Tupelo Journal
Tupelo Journal
 5 days ago

TUPELO, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bgLLdnJ00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 70 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Tupelo Journal

Tupelo Journal

Tupelo, MS
115
Followers
210
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tupelo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tupelo, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tupelo Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy