Lenoir Weather Forecast
LENOIR, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely then chance of rain overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0