Lenoir, NC

Lenoir Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lenoir Updates
Lenoir Updates
 5 days ago

LENOIR, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0bgLLcua00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely then chance of rain overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lenoir Updates

Lenoir Updates

Lenoir, NC
With Lenoir Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Lenoir, NC
