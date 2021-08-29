Weather Forecast For El Centro
EL CENTRO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 108 °F, low 86 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Slight chance of rain showers then patchy blowing dust during the day; while patchy blowing dust overnight
- High 109 °F, low 85 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 103 °F, low 81 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 80 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0