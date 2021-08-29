Cancel
El Centro, CA

Weather Forecast For El Centro

El Centro Bulletin
El Centro Bulletin
 5 days ago

EL CENTRO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0bgLLb1r00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 86 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Slight chance of rain showers then patchy blowing dust during the day; while patchy blowing dust overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 85 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 103 °F, low 81 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

El Centro, CA
With El Centro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

