4-Day Weather Forecast For Eureka

EUREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Haze during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 64 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Monday, August 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 18 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.