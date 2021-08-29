Cancel
Eureka, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Eureka

Eureka Journal
Eureka Journal
 5 days ago

EUREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuU9_0bgLLa9800

  • Sunday, August 29

    Haze during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

