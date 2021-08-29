Del Rio Weather Forecast

DEL RIO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 79 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 80 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 104 °F, low 80 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 102 °F, low 79 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.