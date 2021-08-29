Cancel
Muskogee, OK

Daily Weather Forecast For Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bgLLWZ600

  • Sunday, August 29

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

With Muskogee Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Muskogee, OK
#Nws
