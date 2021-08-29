Elizabethtown Daily Weather Forecast
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
