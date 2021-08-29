Elizabethtown Daily Weather Forecast

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.