Minot, ND

Minot Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Minot Post
Minot Post
 5 days ago

MINOT, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0bgLLUne00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Minot Post

Minot Post

Minot, ND
With Minot Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Minot, ND
