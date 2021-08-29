Minot Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MINOT, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
