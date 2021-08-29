Cancel
Environment

West. Bend Daily Weather Forecast

West Bend Bulletin
West Bend Bulletin
 5 days ago

WEST. BEND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0bgLLS2C00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

