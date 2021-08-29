Cancel
Roseburg, OR

Roseburg Weather Forecast

Roseburg News Beat
 5 days ago

ROSEBURG, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bgLLR9T00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Haze

    • High 90 °F, low 54 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 30

    Haze

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

