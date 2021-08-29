Roseburg Weather Forecast

ROSEBURG, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Haze High 90 °F, low 54 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Monday, August 30 Haze High 77 °F, low 49 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 76 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.