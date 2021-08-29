Roseburg Weather Forecast
ROSEBURG, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Haze
- High 90 °F, low 54 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 30
Haze
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0