Elmira Weather Forecast
ELMIRA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, August 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of rain showers then areas of fog during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0