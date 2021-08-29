Cancel
Elmira, NY

Elmira Weather Forecast

Elmira Post
Elmira Post
 5 days ago

ELMIRA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bgLLPO100

  • Sunday, August 29

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of rain showers then areas of fog during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

