Galveston Daily Weather Forecast
GALVESTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 80 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 82 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 82 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 81 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0