Beaufort, SC

Beaufort Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Beaufort Voice
Beaufort Voice
 5 days ago

BEAUFORT, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Beaufort Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

