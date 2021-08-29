Cancel
Sebring, FL

Weather Forecast For Sebring

Sebring News Alert
 5 days ago

SEBRING, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, August 29

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

