Weather Forecast For Sebring
SEBRING, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
