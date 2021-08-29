Weather Forecast For Sebring

SEBRING, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Monday, August 30 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



