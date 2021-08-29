Mount Pleasant Daily Weather Forecast

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 88 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, August 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.