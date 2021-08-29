Mount Pleasant Daily Weather Forecast
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
