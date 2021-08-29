Weather Forecast For Crossville

CROSSVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.