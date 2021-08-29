Cancel
Morristown, TN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Morristown

Posted by 
Morristown Journal
 5 days ago

MORRISTOWN, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0bgLLD2X00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Morristown Journal

With Morristown Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

