4-Day Weather Forecast For Morristown
MORRISTOWN, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
