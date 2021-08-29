Weather Forecast For Columbus
COLUMBUS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, August 30
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 50 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Showers and thunderstorms then heavy rain likely during the day; while heavy rain likely then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
