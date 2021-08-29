Weather Forecast For Columbus

COLUMBUS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 92 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, August 30 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 50 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Showers and thunderstorms then heavy rain likely during the day; while heavy rain likely then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.