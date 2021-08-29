Cancel
Columbus, MS

Weather Forecast For Columbus

Columbus Post
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bgLLBH500

  • Sunday, August 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 50 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms then heavy rain likely during the day; while heavy rain likely then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

