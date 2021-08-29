Govee StarPal Smart Lamp review: The take-it-anywhere portable light source

Brighten up your room with the Govee Aura smart table lamp. This cool home accessory features 37 exciting color options. Create a calming, tranquil atmosphere after a long day at work. Or go for Rainbow and add an energetic mood for a weekend get-together. What’s more, you can customize the app’s palette with over 16 million color options in the DIY Mode. And the Finger Sketch feature lets you draw and add your own color patterns. Moreover, this cool lamp supports both Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control. Likewise, the Govee Home app lets you manage your table lamp smartly. Also, to amp up the fun, the Govee Aura syncs to any music type and provides 4 music modes. That way, your lighting can move to the beat. Finally, you can set this lamp to gradually lighten or dim, helping you wake and fall asleep peacefully.