Govee StarPal Smart Lamp review: The take-it-anywhere portable light source
Govee StarPal Smart Lamp review: The take-it-anywhere portable light source. “The Govee StarPal Smart Lamp is a solid product marred by poor app design.”. Smart lamps seem like they’re a dime a dozen these days, but it’s tough to find quality — especially at an affordable price point. Smart lamps are perfect for creating ambience in a room, whether you’re watching a movie with your spouse or sitting down for a gaming binge.www.digitaltrends.com
Comments / 0