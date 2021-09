The tribute includes the first and last episode of the groundbreaking sitcom. We lost a TV icon with the passing of Ed Asner. While people might remember him as the cranky-but-loveable Carl Fredricksen in Up or Santa Claus from Elf, there's no denying that he leapt into TV legend with his role as Lou Grant in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its successful spin-off, Lou Grant. In fact, he would get five out of his seven Emmy wins as Grant, making him the male performer with the most Emmy awards in history.