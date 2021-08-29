Cancel
Pine Bluff, AR

Daily Weather Forecast For Pine Bluff

Pine Bluff Dispatch
 5 days ago

PINE BLUFF, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bgLL1X400

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pine Bluff, AR
With Pine Bluff Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

