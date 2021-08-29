Daily Weather Forecast For Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0