To The Rescue! is a realistic look into animal shelter management
There’s no denying that visiting an animal shelter is a happy occasion for most people. Nothing compares to walking down the rows of dogs and finding the one that you know is going to be your best friend. Beneath the happy, tail-wagging exterior, though, animal shelters take a lot of maintenance and work to thrive. Caring for tens or hundreds of dogs can be hard, messy, tiring, and frustrating, as I learned when I worked briefly in a dog kennel earlier this year. Knowing exactly what it takes to keep a big group of dogs (fairly) satisfied, I was curious to see how Little Rock Games would approach shelter upkeep in To The Rescue!www.digitaltrends.com
