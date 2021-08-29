Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Weather Forecast For Fort Walton Beach

Posted by 
Fort Walton Beach Post
Fort Walton Beach Post
 5 days ago

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bgLKvG600

  • Sunday, August 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fort Walton Beach Post

Fort Walton Beach Post

Fort Walton Beach, FL
130
Followers
204
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Walton Beach Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy