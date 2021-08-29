Twin Falls Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TWIN FALLS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 86 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Areas Of Smoke
- High 88 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
