Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Grand Island

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Grand Island Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Island:

Sunday, August 29 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.