Lumberton, NC

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Lumberton

Lumberton News Beat
 5 days ago

(LUMBERTON, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lumberton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lumberton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0bgLKoKF00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lumberton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

