Princeton Weather Forecast
PRINCETON, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
