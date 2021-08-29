Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, NJ

Princeton Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Princeton News Beat
Princeton News Beat
 5 days ago

PRINCETON, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bgLKmYn00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Princeton News Beat

Princeton News Beat

Princeton, NJ
17
Followers
202
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Princeton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Princeton, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy