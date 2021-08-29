Cancel
Eagle Pass, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Eagle Pass

Posted by 
Eagle Pass News Flash
Eagle Pass News Flash
 5 days ago

EAGLE PASS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0bgLKUcb00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

