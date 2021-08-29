4-Day Weather Forecast For Eagle Pass

EAGLE PASS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 99 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 100 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



