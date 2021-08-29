Plymouth Antiquarian Society to host upcoming events
PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Antiquarian Society, 126 Water St., will host the following upcoming events:. First Friday: Maritime Treasures: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 3 in person at the Hedge House. The Hedge House will be open for free mini tours during First Fridays Plymouth. This month, they will highlight unique objects connected to Plymouth’s maritime past, in celebration of the Official Maritime Salute to the 400th Anniversary.www.wickedlocal.com
Comments / 0