Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Plymouth Antiquarian Society to host upcoming events

Wicked Local
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Antiquarian Society, 126 Water St., will host the following upcoming events:. First Friday: Maritime Treasures: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 3 in person at the Hedge House. The Hedge House will be open for free mini tours during First Fridays Plymouth. This month, they will highlight unique objects connected to Plymouth’s maritime past, in celebration of the Official Maritime Salute to the 400th Anniversary.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiquarian#Plymouth#Pilgrim Hall Museum#Facebook#Pas#The Hedge House Museum
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy