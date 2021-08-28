402 Memorial Ave, Hopewell, VA 23860

Beautifully updated rancher! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths (both updated 2 years ago), a comfortable living room, an eat-in kitchen (also updated 2 years ago!), and a separate laundry room. The house features a BRAND NEW HVAC, a newer water heater, and the interior has gorgeous hardwood floors, and has been totally freshly painted. There is a chainlink fenced front yard, and a privacy fenced rear yard with a great detached storage shed. This property is very conveniently located - right in the heart of town, close to local schools and businesses, and easy access to surrounding cities. Check it out!