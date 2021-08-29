Cancel
Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Times and Democrat
 5 days ago

The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

thetandd.com

