Weather Forecast For Coeur D'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 49 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0