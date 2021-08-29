Cancel
Coeur D'alene, ID

Weather Forecast For Coeur D'Alene

Posted by 
Coeur D'Alene News Alert
Coeur D'Alene News Alert
 5 days ago

COEUR D'ALENE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0bgLKMo100

  • Sunday, August 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

