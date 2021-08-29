Daily Weather Forecast For Findlay
FINDLAY, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
