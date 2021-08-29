Daily Weather Forecast For Findlay

FINDLAY, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 89 °F, low 71 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Monday, August 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Chance of Rain Showers High 79 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



