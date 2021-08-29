Weather Forecast For Statesboro

STATESBORO, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight High 93 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Monday, August 30 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



