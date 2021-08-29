Cancel
Statesboro, GA

Weather Forecast For Statesboro

Statesboro Voice
 5 days ago

STATESBORO, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0bgLK6le00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

